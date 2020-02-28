ParallelCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $92,036.00 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $92,036.00 and $54.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 35.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00003430 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00685505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011105 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007930 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 805.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000818 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info.

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

