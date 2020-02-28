ParkinGo (GOT) Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last Week

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00040658 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00070616 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000808 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,679.62 or 1.00786140 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000941 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00066289 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000435 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,611,527 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en.

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.