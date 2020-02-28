Parkwood LLC Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,353 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.4% of Parkwood LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,945,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,750,000 after acquiring an additional 799,194 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,347,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,063,000 after purchasing an additional 88,125 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,454 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,774,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,147,000 after purchasing an additional 226,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,350,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,408,000 after purchasing an additional 575,954 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.48. The stock had a trading volume of 19,818,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,437,829. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $126.10 and a 1 year high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.27.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

