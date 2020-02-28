Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Director A R. Alameddine Purchases 10,000 Shares

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Director A R. Alameddine acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00.

Shares of PE traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,302,033. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Parsley Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $522.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PE. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 389,438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 127,309 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter worth $12,969,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,063,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Centenus Global Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Centenus Global Management LP now owns 825,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,601,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

