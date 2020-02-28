Particl Trading Down 11.8% Over Last Week (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00005646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bit-Z and Bittrex. Particl has a market cap of $4.39 million and $12,208.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001073 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000145 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,555,132 coins and its circulating supply is 8,916,214 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject. The official website for Particl is particl.io. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bit-Z and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

