Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target Cut to C$16.00

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its target price reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PSI. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of TSE PSI traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$12.31. 470,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 7.12. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 16.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.36. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of C$11.83 and a 1-year high of C$21.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.10 per share, with a total value of C$65,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at C$347,150.

Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

