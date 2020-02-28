Patientory Market Capitalization Achieves $249,811.00 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Patientory token can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Liqui and LATOKEN. Patientory has a market cap of $249,811.00 and $6,507.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Patientory has traded 44.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011587 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $217.15 or 0.02509048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00213273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00046376 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00127813 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Patientory Token Profile

Patientory’s genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN, Upbit, Bittrex and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

