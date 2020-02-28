Patron Hits Market Cap of $30,058.00 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Patron token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, IDAX, CoinBene and Hotbit. Patron has a total market cap of $30,058.00 and $386.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Patron has traded down 43.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Patron alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.85 or 0.02514637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00219962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00049086 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00131174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron launched on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 324,504,544 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com.

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Exrates, YoBit, Hotbit, LATOKEN, HitBTC and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.