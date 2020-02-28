PAXEX (PAXEX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.00

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 28th. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $3,049.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAXEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, PAXEX has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAXEX alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004836 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00001159 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000073 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAXEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAXEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.