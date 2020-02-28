Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Price Down 0.3% This Week

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Paxos Standard Token has a total market capitalization of $237.38 million and approximately $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Gate.io and DOBI trade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard Token Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token launched on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq. The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, ZB.COM and DOBI trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

