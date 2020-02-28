Paxos Standard Tops 24-Hour Volume of $464.05 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 28th. In the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $201.25 million and $464.05 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00011633 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, DigiFinex and MXC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000064 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 200,990,185 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,990,085 tokens. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Gate.io, OKEx, FCoin, ZB.COM, Bitfinex, ABCC, BitMax, BCEX, DDEX, Bittrex, TOKOK, Crex24, CoinEx, Iquant, Coinbit, BitMart, DigiFinex, SouthXchange, Kyber Network, BigONE, HitBTC, MXC, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, BW.com, Coinsuper, C2CX, CoinBene, P2PB2B, Coinall, WazirX, Bitrue, Sistemkoin, Bit-Z, KuCoin, Binance, OKCoin, Hotbit and CoinPlace. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

