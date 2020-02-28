Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 376,100 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the January 30th total of 337,800 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

In other Pedevco news, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 29,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $46,647.42. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 17,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $29,171.56. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 56,806 shares of company stock worth $90,819.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PED. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Pedevco in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pedevco by 2,017.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pedevco by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:PED opened at $1.20 on Friday. Pedevco has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.

Pedevco Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The company's principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 10,961 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado.

