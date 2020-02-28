Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for IMI (LON:IMI)

IMI (LON:IMI)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded IMI to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($16.77) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on IMI from GBX 1,230 ($16.18) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on IMI in a research note on Monday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,320 ($17.36) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on IMI from GBX 915 ($12.04) to GBX 985 ($12.96) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,340 ($17.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,150.31 ($15.13).

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 969.92 ($12.76) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,124 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,069.24. IMI has a 52 week low of GBX 9.09 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,206 ($15.86). The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.30.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

