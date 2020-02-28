Peercoin (PPC) 1-Day Volume Hits $92,112.00

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Peercoin has a total market cap of $5.25 million and approximately $92,112.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Trade By Trade, BX Thailand and SouthXchange. During the last week, Peercoin has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,738.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.41 or 0.03622474 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002003 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00325445 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.45 or 0.00772105 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,022,014 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Tux Exchange, Bitsane, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, CoinEgg, Trade By Trade, HitBTC, WEX, Bittrex, Bittylicious, Livecoin, Poloniex, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

