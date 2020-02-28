Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Research Coverage Started at Macquarie

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PTON. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Peloton from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Peloton in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Peloton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Peloton in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Peloton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.04.

PTON traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,644,912. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.47. Peloton has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $37.02.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.83) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Peloton will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,256,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Peloton by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,740,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892,025 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Peloton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,603,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,533,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Peloton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,993,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,736,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,100 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

