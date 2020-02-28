Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 23.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

NYSE:PBA traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.12. 2,561,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,759. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $34.14 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.34%.

PBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

