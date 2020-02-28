Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.83 EPS

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.83, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 56.77%.

Shares of PVAC stock traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 611,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,425. Penn Virginia has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average is $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.66 million, a PE ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PVAC. ValuEngine downgraded Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

In other news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 100,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $2,067,679.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

