PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 724.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,888 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.37.

PEP opened at $136.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.21 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

