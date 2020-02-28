Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Buys 2,600 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,857,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,692,000 after acquiring an additional 560,378 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 542.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 14,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,428,000. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.20. The stock had a trading volume of 611,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,667. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.49. EPAM Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $155.30 and a twelve month high of $248.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.89.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.11 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total value of $409,840.00. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $263.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $254.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.