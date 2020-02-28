Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,450 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Monster Beverage by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.41. 7,151,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,917. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $70.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.03. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.47.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $2,664,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

