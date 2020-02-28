Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has $1.05 Million Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $801,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at $1,265,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 275.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 37.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at $80,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of CUBE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,878,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,229. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.81. CubeSmart has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $36.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.11%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

