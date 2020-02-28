Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Invests $1.32 Million in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in UDR by 19.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in UDR by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

In related news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $467,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,085,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,118,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,983,000. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,596,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,457. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.55, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average of $48.01.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $302.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.49 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.3425 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 65.87%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

