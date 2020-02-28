Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WU. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 91,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 43,440 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 400,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,273,000 after buying an additional 85,100 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 1,761.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,086,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,173,000 after buying an additional 1,028,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,733,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,506,000 after buying an additional 248,390 shares in the last quarter.

WU stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.39. 14,106,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,204,450. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $21.00 price target on The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price target on The Western Union and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded The Western Union from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup set a $20.50 price target on The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.81.

In other The Western Union news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 2,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $64,944.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $714,017.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,357.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,474 shares of company stock worth $1,440,420. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

