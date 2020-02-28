Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Sells 10,100 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A makes up about 1.1% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 90.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 13.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDA traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.68. The stock had a trading volume of 281,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,107. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.25 and a beta of 1.20. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 1-year low of $86.99 and a 1-year high of $138.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

