Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Sells 40,959 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP reduced its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,959 shares during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.39. 3,049,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,090. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.71. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.15 and a 12 month high of $54.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1313 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

