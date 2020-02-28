Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Takes $1.57 Million Position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,458,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,830,000 after buying an additional 457,554 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,153,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,335,000 after buying an additional 1,826,162 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,488,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,292,000 after buying an additional 219,260 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,948,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,883,000 after buying an additional 159,364 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,034,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,214,000 after buying an additional 537,800 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRE traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,102,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,455. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.72. Duke Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $38.88.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.62 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 44.05% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 65.28%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.92.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

