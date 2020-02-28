Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Takes Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 73,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,525,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,345,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,029 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.03. 5,021,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,657. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.54 and a fifty-two week high of $120.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1267 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

