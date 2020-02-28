Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX) Short Interest Update

Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 244,200 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the January 30th total of 217,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ DCIX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 178,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,666. The company has a market cap of $29.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.65. Performance Shipping has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter. Performance Shipping had a negative net margin of 119.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Performance Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Performance Shipping stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX) by 137.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,638 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.97% of Performance Shipping worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships worldwide. As of March 26, 2019, it owned and operated two post-Panamax and two Panamax container vessels. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

