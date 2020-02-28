Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,267,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,664 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Perspecta worth $33,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Perspecta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in Perspecta by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Perspecta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perspecta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Perspecta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Get Perspecta alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Perspecta from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Perspecta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Perspecta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of PRSP opened at $24.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27. Perspecta Inc has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Perspecta Company Profile

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.