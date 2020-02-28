Phantasma Price Reaches $0.0275 on Top Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $431,409.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for $0.0275 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, Hotbit and Switcheo Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Phantasma

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Bitbns, Bilaxy, Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

