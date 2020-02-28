Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Short Interest Update

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 577,700 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the January 30th total of 659,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.12. The stock had a trading volume of 82,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,112. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.40). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

