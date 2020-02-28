Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Philadelphia Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

Shares of AMZN traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,883.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,473,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,839,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,586.57 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.75 billion, a PE ratio of 81.87, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,986.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,834.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.