Philip A. Fain Acquires 2,771 Shares of Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Stock

Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) CFO Philip A. Fain acquired 2,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $19,729.52.

Shares of Ultralife stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 469 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,771. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Ultralife Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $11.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 60,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 142,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 181,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

ULBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Ultralife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Ultralife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

