Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $139.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.46.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.15. The stock had a trading volume of 23,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,299. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.24 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.93.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after buying an additional 1,064,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,445,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $716,569,000 after buying an additional 232,813 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,748,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,047,000 after buying an additional 134,915 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,177,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,936,000 after buying an additional 76,933 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,092,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,101,000 after buying an additional 136,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.