Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.04. Phillips 66 Partners reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.09 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 52.65% and a return on equity of 45.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSXP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

NYSE:PSXP traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $54.37. 1,034,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.01. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52 week low of $47.34 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.59%.

In other news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.17 per share, with a total value of $101,958.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,648.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSXP. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 26.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

