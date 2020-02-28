Photon Price Reaches $0.0000 (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Photon has a market cap of $99,906.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Photon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. In the last seven days, Photon has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,748.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $231.82 or 0.02651951 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.45 or 0.03630932 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.89 or 0.00696464 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00784470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00087247 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029974 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00588408 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 32,844,159,705 coins. Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin.

Photon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

