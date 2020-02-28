Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,183 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 529.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Theine acquired 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.46.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOC. Capital One Financial raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

