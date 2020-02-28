Pigeoncoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $75,402.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and $75,402.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011709 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000703 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000049 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,674,479,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

