Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) is Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,843,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596,200 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo accounts for about 3.8% of Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd owned 0.17% of Pinduoduo worth $69,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $970,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth about $22,773,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Pinduoduo by 2.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Pinduoduo by 128.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 115,085 shares during the period. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.31. 66,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,390,901. Pinduoduo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.67.

PDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Pinduoduo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.99.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

