Pinkcoin Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $831,650.00 and $1,661.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.65 or 0.01014573 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00016786 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002772 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000776 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 441,062,499 coins and its circulating supply is 415,802,063 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, SouthXchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

