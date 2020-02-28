Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) COO Sells $245,450.00 in Stock

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $245,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,448.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded down $4.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,834,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,167. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.7825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNW. Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.91.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,577,000 after buying an additional 357,879 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 590.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 339,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,549,000 after buying an additional 290,524 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 509,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,855,000 after buying an additional 273,730 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 766,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,419,000 after buying an additional 261,525 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,770,000 after buying an additional 187,488 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

