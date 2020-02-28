Piper Sandler Comments on Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.07) for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AVDL. ValuEngine cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $10.19 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $387.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.82.

In related news, Director Eric J. Ende purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. 15.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,152,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

