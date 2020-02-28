Piper Sandler Lowers Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Price Target to $22.00

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PARR. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Par Pacific from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Monday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Par Pacific stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,217. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,443,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,866,000 after purchasing an additional 19,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Par Pacific by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,326,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,067,000 after acquiring an additional 611,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Par Pacific by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,397,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after acquiring an additional 157,098 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Par Pacific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,244,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,927,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Par Pacific by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,037,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,104,000 after acquiring an additional 514,600 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

