Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Reaches $0.0447 on Top Exchanges

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $6.68 million and approximately $68,480.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0447 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $216.53 or 0.02484974 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00217970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00048260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00129474 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain’s launch date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 149,414,285 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.