Pirl Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Pirl has a market capitalization of $463,207.00 and approximately $6,253.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 65,818,232 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

