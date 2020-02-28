Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,466,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,130 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.86% of Pitney Bowes worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 59.3% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,229,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 830,085 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 517,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 266,908 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth approximately $884,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 104.3% during the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 359,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 183,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on PBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE PBI traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.46. 136,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,170. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.49 million, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.01. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $831.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.76 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 110.36%. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

In related news, VP Stanley J. Sutula III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.