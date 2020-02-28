PIXEL Market Cap Hits $817,606.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One PIXEL token can currently be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. PIXEL has a total market cap of $817,606.00 and $117,644.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,748.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $317.45 or 0.03630932 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.58 or 0.00772158 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00020107 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000373 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL Token Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction.

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.