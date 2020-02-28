Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,110,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $774,414,000 after buying an additional 4,151,325 shares during the period. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,530,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,638,528. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $25.27.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.37%.

In related news, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $424,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 630,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,923,547.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAA. ValuEngine upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

