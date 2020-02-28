PlayCoin [ERC20] (PLY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $467,411.00

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 28th. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $467,411.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.98 or 0.02524980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00217488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00046784 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128461 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Token Profile

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,236,314 tokens. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply. The official website for PlayCoin [ERC20] is playcoin.game. The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayCoin [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

