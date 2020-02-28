Plaza Retail REIT to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:PLZ)

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Plaza Retail REIT in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Plaza Retail REIT’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Plaza Retail REIT has a 52 week low of C$3.98 and a 52 week high of C$5.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

